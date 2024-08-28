In a move that is set to rev up the music and automotive industries, renowned musician Onesimus has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for K Motors. He has also been sponsored with K20 million.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the prestigious Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre today, amidst great fanfare.

K Motors, a leading player in the automotive industry, is confident that Onesimus will be a great fit for their brand. “We are thrilled to have Onesimus on board,” said Marlon J Mount, K Motors General Manager. “His passion, energy, and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our brand values.”

Onesimus, known for his soulful voice and captivating stage presence, expressed his gratitude and excitement at being chosen to represent the K Motors brand. “I am truly humbled and honoured to be partnering with K Motors,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for me to connect with my fans and promote a brand that shares my values of excellence and innovation.”

The one-year ambassadorship will see Onesimus being involved in various promotional activities, including advertising campaigns, event appearances, and social media engagements. His charismatic personality and massive following are expected to boost the K Motors brand and drive sales.

The partnership is set to be a winning combination, with Onesimus’s music fans and K Motors customers benefiting from exclusive promotions and experiences.