Amid growing criticism of his frequent travels, President Lazarus Chakwera will be in the air again as he is set to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing scheduled for September 4-6, 2024.

In a communique to Malawi Diaspora in China, the Embassy of the Republic of Malawi invited Malawi Diaspora living in China, especially those residing in Beijing and nearby cities, to meet the President on September 4, 2024.

However, the Embassy states that “Those willing to travel to Beijing to meet the President will cover their transportation, accommodation, and other expenses.”

This latest trip comes on the heels of the President’s recent return from a whirlwind tour of Italy, Germany, and Zimbabwe, where he arrived on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to announce details of Chakwera’s departure.