In a scathing speech in Parliament, Sameer Suleman, Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East, urged President Lazarus Chakwera to cancel his upcoming China trip to demonstrate seriousness in addressing economic woes and share the burden with Malawians.

Speaking in the August house on Wednesday, Suleman criticized the government’s extravagance and unnecessary spending, citing the recent “world tour” and the upcoming trip to attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing.

He stated, “Here we are talking about raising fuel prices, yet the whole government machinery was on a world tour not long ago, and just a few days from now, it will be heading to China. These are the expenses we are talking about. To show seriousness, let the President cancel his China trip and stay here with us. Let him suffer with us.”

The DPP National Organizing Secretary also reminded President Chakwera of his unfulfilled promises to reduce fuel prices, saying, “He promised to reduce the fuel price to K500. What happened to that promise?”

Suleman further expressed his strong opposition to hiking fuel prices, arguing that it would exacerbate the suffering of Malawians. He emphasized that the government should explore alternative measures to reduce expenses and alleviate the burden on citizens.

The visibly angry Suleman urged the government through the Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo to consider introducing measures that would reduce suffering among Malawians, including sustaining the current fuel prices.