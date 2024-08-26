In response to mounting public complaints, the Lilongwe City Council’s Law Enforcement Division and Health Department conducted a joint inspection of bottle stores in Area 18B, targeting establishments accused of generating excessive noise pollution that has been disturbing the peace in the community.

The inspection took place on Friday, 23 August 2024, and LCC seized Kings Landing, Novetta, and Eclipse bottle stores’ equipment.

According to LCC, during the inspection, some bars were operational during odd hours which is against the Lilongwe liquor licensing bylaws (2018) and causing noise pollution within the location, which is also against the same bylaws.

The council has since warned all bars, bottle stores, and liquor shop operators to abide by the LCC laws to avoid such dire measures.

The Council has also indicated that it will continue inspecting the city to ensure sanity and order.