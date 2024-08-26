In a scathing response, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has expressed disappointment and surprise at the Malawi Law Society’s (MLS) questioning of his appointment as Senior Counsel.

The MLS had written to the Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice, Allison M’bang’ombe, on August 24, 2024, challenging the basis of Nyirenda’s appointment, citing that he had not yet served for 15 years at the time of his application.

However, Nyirenda has, through his spokesperson Emmanuel Lawyer, hit back, pointing out that the MLS is contradicting itself as it was mandated by law to make recommendations through the Honours Committee, of which MLS President Patrick Mpaka was a part. The committee had approved Nyirenda’s name for the position.

Furthermore, Nyirenda, through Lawyer, told the local media that while Section 52(2)(b) requires 15 years of service for Senior Counsel status, documents show that he was admitted to the bar in 2006, meeting the necessary criteria.

The Attorney General’s response has sparked a heated debate on the matter, with many calling for clarity on the appointment process and the MLS’s role in it.