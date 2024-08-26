In a remarkable achievement, renowned Malawian poet and spoken word artist Tendai M. Shaba has been prominently featured on the prestigious Poetry Foundation website of the United States.

Shaba’s profile is a treasure trove of his most powerful works, including his latest masterpiece, “Living with the Wildflowers”, alongside fan favourites “A Lady in a Yellow Dress” and “Moments to Cherish”. And if that’s not enough, his collaboration with former Malawian President Joyce Banda is the cherry on top of this literary sundae!

Shaba’s collaboration with the former Malawi leader underscores his commitment to social justice, further solidifying his reputation as a powerful voice in the literary world.

Reacting to the feature, Shaba expressed his gratitude and commitment to his craft: “I’m humbled and honoured to be featured on the Poetry Foundation website. I’m dedicated to continuing to create masterpieces that inspire and captivate audiences worldwide, cementing my position as a champion of social justice through poetry.

This recognition, a testament to Shaba’s growing international recognition and his impact on the global literary scene, follows his previous accolade in the UK, where he was featured on the Commonwealth Poetry Podcast in association with the University of Chester.

The Poetry Foundation, a leading literary organization in the US, established in 2003, is dedicated to recognizing the power of words to transform lives. It works to amplify poetry and celebrate poets by fostering spaces for all to create, experience, and share poetry.