The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has expressed disappointment and frustration after Lonnie Chijere Phiri, Member of Parliament for Zomba Chingale, was rejected by the Parliament and Service Commission Committee.

Chijere Phiri’s nomination to replace George Chaponda, now Leader of Opposition, was voted down by government lawmakers on Monday, sparking concerns about gender equality and representation.

Mary Navicha, DPP’s Director of Women and MP for Thyolo Thava, lamented the rejection, stressing the need for women to support each other in underrepresented spaces. She argued that the rejection undermines efforts to promote gender equality in parliament.

The vote saw 32 MPs in support of Chijere’s appointment, while 75 voted against it, highlighting the challenges women face in achieving leadership positions.

Meanwhile, Chaponda, the Leader of Opposition has described the development as a normal process. He says they will engage the leader of the house on the way forward.