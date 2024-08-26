Tourism Minister Vera Kamtukule says Malawi requires approximately 20 billion Malawi Kwacha to sponsor a team like Barcelona or Real Madrid.

She explained that placing a “Visit Malawi” advertisement on the jerseys of a Spanish La Liga team would demand substantial investment.

Kamtukule made these remarks in response to a parliamentary question about the ministry’s plans to advertise Malawi on La Liga teams such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, or Valencia.

Parliamentarian Mike Bango questioned how Malawi plans to compete with countries already sponsoring football clubs, like the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Notably, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera supports Arsenal which is currently being sponsored by Rwanda.

As such, Arsenal is off the market for Malawi as the team is already advertising “Visit Rwanda”.

Kamtukule emphasized that the K20 billion investment could be worthwhile, noting that Rwanda is seeing significant returns from its sponsorship of Arsenal.

Popular features in the country include Lake Malawi, Mulanje Mountain, Nyika Platuer, Zomba Mountain, Misuku Hills and Likoma Islands.

Lake Malawi is popular for cichlid fish and its Lake Malawi Pational Park. The country has several national parks and game reserves.

Malawi, a country in Southern Africa, has a population of about 20 million. The country, despite its precious metals and natural resources, is heavily dependent on donors.