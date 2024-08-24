Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has been appointed as a Senior Counsel. This is according to a statement we have seen from the Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice Allison M’bang’ombe, dated August 23, 2024.

“I have the honour to inform you that it has pleased His Excellency the President, Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee on the Appointment of Senior Counsel, to confer on you the honour and rank of Senior Counsel,” reads part of the communication.

According to Mbang’ombe the formal ceremony where President Chakwera will grant the letters patent signifying the appointment as Senior Counsel will take place on 26th August, 2024 at Kamuzu Palace.

Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda assumed office as Attorney General in August 2021. He has served in the AG office for 4 years.