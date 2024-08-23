United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced that it will hold its national elective convention from 2 to 3 October 2024 at COMESA hall in Blantyre, and all positions are up for grabs.

According to UDF Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Mwawa, the announcement of the convention date follows the meeting that NEC members had yesterday.

“As a party, we have agreed to hold our convention from 2 to 3 October 2024, and anyone interested in the contest must submit nomination papers before 10 September 2024,” he explained.

Mwawa added that all positions are up for grabs, and everyone in the party has the right to contest any position, including the position of the President, as long as he/she is eligible to contest.

Mwawa also disclosed that former UDF president Atupele Muluzi is the only person who has declared interest to contest the position of the president.

UDF was expected to hold its national convention on August 3 but it was rescheduled.

UDF will be the third party to hold its national convention, as the Malawi Congress Party and Democratic Progressive Party have already conducted their elective conventions and elected their torchbearers.

As we are getting closer to next year’s elections, parties are busy holding elective conventions as one way of preparing for the 2025 Elections.