The Karonga District Peace and Unity Committee has called on journalists in Karonga to actively tackle violence-related issues as Malawi approaches the 2025 elections.

The Secretary for the Karonga District Peace and Unity Committee, Aaron Mwenelupembe, appealed during a peace-building meeting with members of the Karonga Press Club organized by the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) on Thursday.

Mwenelupembe said journalists play a crucial role in shaping public discourse and preventing violence.

“Your reports can make a significant difference in how these issues are addressed in our communities,” he stated.

He further highlighted the committee’s established strategies, such as youth networking and engaging in community policing, to promote peace and unity in the region. These initiatives are designed to create a more informed and peaceful environment leading up to the elections.

Fumbanani Mwale, EAM’s Advocacy Officer in Karonga District, stressed the importance of responsible reporting.

“Responsible journalism is essential in preventing conflicts and ensuring a peaceful electoral process,” Mwale remarked.

He noted that the media’s role in delivering accurate and balanced information is vital to maintaining stability and fostering a positive atmosphere during the election period.

District Information Officer George Mponda commended EAM’s efforts, acknowledging the importance of public education and peace promotion as the nation approaches the elections.

He also said by informing and educating the public, journalists can help mitigate potential conflicts and encourage a more peaceful electoral process.

The meeting was part of EAM’s “Churches United for Peace, Justice, and Electoral Governance” project, funded by Bread for the World-Germany.

By Wakisa Myamba