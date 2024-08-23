Inkosi ya Makosi Mmbelwa five has expressed shock and sadness following the tragic minibus accident that happened in Kasungu yesterday claiming the lives of 26 people.

Writing on his Facebook page, the Ngoni King said Edingeni is in disbelief as three young men, Steven Ngwira, Kondwani Maseko Phiri, and Wellington Jere, are among the dead.

“We have learned with deep sorrow about the tragic road accident in Kasungu in which 26 people have been killed.

Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V: I am saddened by the tragic accident.

Among the 26 were three young men from Edingeni namely: Steve Ngwira, Kondwani Maseko Phiri and Wellington Jere,” he said.

Inkosi ya Makosi Mmbelwa five said the Royal family joins the nation in condoling the bereaved families and prays for God’s comfort during this time.

The ill-fated minibus was coming from Jenda going to Lilongwe and collided with a fuel tanker after hitting a cyclist near Katondo in Kasungu before it caught fire.

President Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady have also extended condolences to the bereaved families on their loss.