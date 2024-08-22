The government through Lilongwe City Council has advised the United Transformation Movement (UTM) to postpone its highly-anticipated rally scheduled for Sunday 25 August 2024, at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

The decision comes after it has been discovered that the CCAP Church is holding a major celebration at CIVO Stadium on the same day.

Through a statement, Macloud Kadam’manja CEO of Lilongwe City Council, cited concerns about potential clashes and disruptions, as well as the need to ensure public safety and order.

“Given this development, we advise that you shift your rally to another date considering that on this day most of the security personnel will be assigned duties to cover the CCAP function which will be graced by His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, the State President of the country. It is my view that you will take heed of my advice,” reads part of the statement.

UTM officials have been instructed to reschedule the rally for a later date to avoid any conflicts with the church event.

UTM party has not responded to the statement.