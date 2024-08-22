In a bid to equip Malawi nurses with expertise in Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), the Malawi Government and the Lübeck University Clinic are planning to work together in training more nurses in NCDs.

This was revealed during an interface meeting between President Lazarus Chakwera and a delegation from Lübeck University Clinic, in Berlin Germany.

Chakwera highlighted that capacity building in the prevention and treatment of Non-Communicable Diseases in Malawi’s health sector is key to building sustainable communities.

During the meeting, Lübeck University Clinic conveyed interest in helping the country through specialized training of nurses as Malawi has one specialized nurse in dialysis while the rest are trained as general nurses.

The government has also revealed that it is training specialized nurses in a few programs offered at Kamuzu University of Health and Sciences (KUHES).

The Head of the delegation of Lubeck University who is also the Director, Professor Kristina Kusche-Vihrog indicated that they are ready to support the country to adopt new systems and technologies towards a healthier Malawi.