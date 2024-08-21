The Global Fund has approved a significant grant of USD 525,146,345 to the Government of Malawi to support the country’s efforts in combating HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

A statement signed by Dr. Samson Mndolo, Secretary for Health indicates that the grant, which covers the period from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2027, is aimed at building resilient and sustainable health systems in Malawi.

The grant allocation includes USD419,267,229 for TB/HIV and USD84,442,883 for Malaria, which will be managed by the Ministry of Health as the Public Sector Principal Recipient. An additional USD21,436,233 has been allocated for Community Response under the Civil Society Principal Recipient, World Vision.

The funding is expected to support biomedical interventions, with over 85% of the TB/HIV Grant and 75% of the Malaria Grant earmarked for the procurement, storage, and distribution of medical commodities.

The grant approval follows a funding request proposal submitted by Malawi through the Malawi Global Fund Coordinating Committee (MGFCC), which oversees the utilization of Global Fund resources in the country.

The Global Fund’s support to Malawi is crucial in the fight against HIV, TB, and Malaria, and this grant will go a long way in strengthening the country’s health systems and saving lives.