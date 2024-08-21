Photo by Global Residence Index

Many people aspire to immigrate to the United States as a family member of a Green Card holder. The F2A visa category is designed for spouses and minor children of U.S. Green Card holders. Understanding the nuances of this category, how to apply, and the associated costs is critical for a smooth immigration process.

What is the F2A Category?

The F2A category is a family-based preference visa that permits U.S. lawful permanent residents (Green Card holders) to bring their spouses and unmarried children (under 21 years of age) to the United States. The F2A visa is an important aspect of the US immigration system since it promotes keeping families together. This visa category has a defined annual restriction on the number of visas that can be awarded, hence applicants frequently face a waiting period owing to visa availability.

The United States Department of State issues a monthly Visa Bulletin that informs when an applicant’s priority date (the date the petition was filed) becomes current, allowing them to advance with the following steps in the immigration process. In certain circumstances, the waiting period is quite brief, although it can last many years depending on demand and the applicant’s country of origin.

How to Apply for an F2A Visa

Applying for an F2A visa entails multiple procedures, beginning with the U.S. Green Card holder (the petitioner) filing a petition on behalf of a family member. Here’s a step-by-step guide of the application process:

Filling out Form I-130: Petition for Alien Relative:

The first stage in the F2A visa application process is for the U.S. Green Card holder to submit Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative, to US Citizenship and Immigration Services. This form establishes a relationship between the Green Card holder and their spouse or child. Submit the following Form I-130 checklist with your petition:

Proof of the petitioner’s U.S. Green Card status (a copy of the front and back of the Green Card) A copy of the marriage certificate (for spouses) A copy of the birth certificate (for children) Proof of any legal name changes Passport-sized photos of both the petitioner and the beneficiary If filing Form I-130 for a spouse, a completed and signed Form I-130A, Supplemental Information for Spouse Beneficiary



USCIS will review the petition and, if approved, it will be forwarded to the National Visa Center (NVC) for further processing.

National Visa Centre (NVC) Processing:

When the petition is authorized and the priority date is current, the NVC will take over the case. The NVC requires the beneficiary (spouse or kid) to submit many additional documents, including:

DS-260, Online Immigrant Visa Application Form. Financial documentation (e.g., affidavit of support, Form I-864). Police certifications Medical exam results Passport copies Two passport-sized photographs.



The NVC will also collect visa processing costs at this point.

Visa interview at the US embassy or consulate:

After submitting all necessary documents and paying the fees, the beneficiary will be scheduled for a visa interview at the United States Embassy or Consulate in their home country. During the interview, a consular officer will evaluate the application, ask questions to verify the relationship with the petitioner, and assess the eligibility for the visa. If approved, the beneficiary will be granted an immigrant visa, allowing them to travel to the United States as permanent residents.

Entering the U.S. and Receiving the Green Card:

Upon entering the U.S., the beneficiary will be admitted as a lawful permanent resident. The physical Green Card will be mailed to the beneficiary’s U.S. address within a few weeks of entry.

F2A Visa Cost

The F2A visa application process involves several fees. Here’s a breakdown of the costs:

Form I-130 Filing Fee

The filing fee for Form I-130 is $535. The petitioner pays this cost while submitting their petition to USCIS.

NVC Processing Fees

After the petition is authorized and forwarded to the NVC, further expenses include:

The immigrant visa application processing fee is $325 per applicant. Affidavit of Support Fee (Form I-864) costs $120.



Medical Exam Fee

The cost of the requisite medical examination varies by region and physician, but it usually runs between $200 and $500.

Other Costs

There may be additional costs associated with obtaining documents, translations, travel, and other incidental expenses.

The F2A visa category is used as an important immigration channel for the families of U. S Green Card holders to join their families in the United States. As a result of knowledge about what F2A category is, how it works and the expenses incurred during the process, the applicants can make the right decisions during immigration process. Being wise and being aware will certainly go a long way towards a favorable application and living a new life in this country as an LPR.