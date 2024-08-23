President Paul Biya, who has been in power for 42 years, has announced his intentions to contest in the 2026 presidential election at the age of 93.

This move has sparked outrage among opposition politicians, who argue that Biya’s advanced age and long tenure are a huge concern for the country’s democratic process.

Biya, who is currently 91 years old, has been president of Cameroon since 1982. He has already served seven terms and is seeking an eighth, which would extend his rule to 49 years.

The election was originally scheduled for 2025 but has been delayed to 2026, a move that opposition politicians say is an attempt to give Biya an advantage.

If Biya wins and completes the new seven-year mandate, he will be 100 years old in 2032. Opposition politicians are concerned that Biya’s age and long tenure will make it difficult for him to effectively lead the country, and that his continued rule will stifle democracy and opposition voices.

The decision to delay the election and allow Biya to contest despite his age has raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process in Cameroon.

Opposition politicians may face restrictions on contesting, which could pave the way for Biya’s victory and another seven-year term.

This development has sparked widespread criticism and concerns about the future of democracy in Cameroon.