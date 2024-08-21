A group of concerned citizens has written to Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, demanding the termination of the current passport contract with E-Tech Systems, citing its repeated failure to deliver quality services.

The group is also calling for a fair and transparent process in selecting a new passport supplier.

In the letter, copied to the Attorney General, the Homeland Security Minister, and other relevant stakeholders, the group’s representatives; Edwards Kambanje, Oliver Nakoma, and Emerson Sam Navaya, expressed concern over the potential renewal of the contract.

The Concerned Citizens attribute their demand to poor-quality passports that fail to meet international standards, causing significant issues for travellers.

The group also highlighted the hacking of the country’s passport-issuing system in January, which led to the suspension of passport printing.

They recommended considering alternative service providers, such as Techno Brain, which they believe can offer reliable passports that comply with global requirements.

“We urge the government to consider alternative service providers that can offer reliable passports that comply with global requirements. We, however, recommend Techno Brain as the best replacement. Given these concerns, we recommend halting any renewal discussions with E-Tech Systems. It’s time to prioritize the needs and dignity of Malawians by securing a competent service provider,” reads part of their letter.

The concerned citizens have urged the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) and relevant stakeholders to ensure a fair and transparent selection process, warning against external pressure to award the contract to any new supplier without proper evaluation.