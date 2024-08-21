Moyale Barracks and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will battle for a place in the final of the FDH Bank Cup when the two teams square off at Bingu National Stadium on Wednesday evening under floodlights.

The fixture comes barely ten days after the two sides locked horns in an entertaining 1-1 draw in the TNM Super League match that was played at Kamuzu Stadium earlier this month.

For Bullets, it’s about redemption after they surrendered their lead in the league to draw 1-1 with the soldiers, who last lifted a trophy in 2008.

Coincidentally, the Mzuzu-based side won the trophy at the expense of Bullets, beating them 5-4 on penalties.

As for the Soldiers, they will go into this match hoping for a win to proceed to the finals and possibly end the trophy drought that has lasted for 16 years since they tested glory on the biggest stage.

Current Form

Buoyed by their CAF Champions League first preliminary round win over Red Arrows on Sunday, Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges will go into this match with more confidence and zeal to perform better than how they performed when the two teams met in the Super League earlier this month.

As for the opposition, they are coming from a 2-0 defeat away to Mighty Tigers last Saturday. However, this is a different game altogether as there will be one winner by the end of this match who will face Blue Eagles in the final next month.

Head-to-Head

When it comes to cup meetings between the two teams, Bullets have had more victories than their Wednesday opposition.

The two teams have had several meetings in knockout games, with the last meeting between them dating back to August 7 2022 when Bullets knocked Moyale Barracks out of this competition on penalties. The match ended 4-4 in regulation time before a 4-2 victory for Pasuwa’s charges.

In 2008, the Soldiers beat Bullets on penalties at Kamuzu Stadium to win the Standard Bank Knockout Cup. The regulation time ended 1-1 to take the game to penalties from which Chikumbutso Kanyenda missed his spot-kick to handle Moyale Barracks a 5-4 victory over The People’s Team.

But Bullets got their revenge in style when they defeated the Soldiers 1-0 at Civo Stadium in the Presidential Cup in 2012 through an early strike from Gabadinho Mhango.

Bullets also recorded a 1-0 victory to knock Moyale Barracks out of the Standard Bank in 2015 at Mzuzu Stadium courtesy of Diverson Mlozi’s strike.

The People’s Team was not yet done with Moyale Barracks as they defeated the Soldiers 4-3 on penalties to win the 2016 Presidential Cup.

However, Moyale got the better of their opponents in the semifinals of the then-FISD Cup at Civo Stadium. The normal time ended 2-2 and Moyale went on to win 5-4 on penalties.

In the current season, the two teams played out to a goalless draw and a 1-1 draw in the league.

In short, Bullets have four wins over the soldiers who have only defeated Pasuwa’s charges twice.

Only one match between the two teams ended in regulation time while the other five matches ended on penalties.

Road to the semis

Moyale Barracks haven’t faced any top-flight league in this edition after they played against three Premier Division teams.

They started their campaign with a comfortable 7-1 win over Chintheche United to progress to the Round of 16 where they hosted MMF Marine at Mzuzu Stadium.

The match ended 4-1 in favour of Prichard Mwansa’s men. In the quarterfinals, they travelled to Karonga Stadium to face Lube Masters.

They had to overcome a very resilient side, beating them 2-1 to reach the semis of this cup.

As for Bullets. They had the toughest run to reach this stage. They hammered Bangwe All Stars 5-0 in the Round of 32 before beating their rivals, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals where Civil Service United was waiting.

Against the Lilongwe-based side, they had to rely on Precious Phiri’s late strike to edge the stubborn opposition to book a place in the semis.

Team News

All the players who featured against Arrows in the Champions League on Sunday are available for selection. However, Chikumbutso Salima will face a late fitness test while Lameck Gamphani and Wongani Lungu are cup-tied, having featured for their teams before joining the Malawi champions.

As for Moyale Barracks, they have no injury concerns ahead of the match.

The winner between the two team will face Blue Eagles in the final next month at the same venue.

