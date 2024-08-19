United Transformation Movement (UTM) leader, who is also Malawi’s Vice President, Michael Usi says President Lazarus Chakwera is development-oriented as he is developing the whole country hence the need for Malawians to support him.

The Vice President was speaking at Jenda Trading Centre in Mzuzu on Sunday, marking his first official visit to the City since ascending to the position.

“I am in government to help President Chakwera deliver in moving the country forward development-wise,” he said.

He added that the Malawi government is financing National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans so that every Malawian can access loans as the loan is meant for everyone regardless of party affiliation.

Usi however urged small-scale business people at Jenda Trading Centre to form business groups and acquire loans from NEEF.

He further said that the government has simplified NEEF loan conditions as those applying for loans up to K1 million will not be asked for collateral.