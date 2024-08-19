The rehabilitation of the 70-kilometer Marka Bangula railway line has brought new hope and opportunities to communities in Nsanje, thanks to President Lazarus Chakwera’s commitment to revamping the rail transport system.

For Veronika Mchenga, a young entrepreneur from Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje, the project has been a game-changer. “I can now sustain my family through small-scale businesses, thanks to the increased economic activity. I’m grateful to President Chakwera for his vision and kindness.”

Doreen Lloyd, another beneficiary, shares a similar story saying, “Our businesses are thriving, and we’re able to support our families comfortably. We’re living a happy life, thanks to this remarkable development.”

Village headman Ganunga echoes the sentiments, highlighting the positive impact on employment and local businesses. “We have been marginalized for far too long, but President Chakwera has remembered us. We are already benefiting from this project, and we’re grateful.”

Nsanje central parliamentarian Kafandikhale Mandevana commends the administration for reviving the rail, acknowledging its significance in revitalizing the district’s economy.

The rehabilitation of the Marka Bangula railway line is a testament to President Chakwera’s dedication to transforming lives and revitalizing Malawi’s economy.