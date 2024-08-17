The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services (DICS) has begun a three-day scheduled maintenance exercise of its Passport Issuance System.

According to Assistant Superintendent Wellington Chiponde, DICS National Public Relations Officer, the maintenance works started at 5 pm on Friday, 16 August 2024 and will conclude at 8 am on Monday, 19th August 2024.

Chiponde indicated that during this period, the Department will not be receiving and processing passport applications in its Passport Issuing Centres of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

It is expected that the provision of passport services at the three Passport Issuing Centres will resume on Monday, 19th August, 2024, after 8 am.

The publicist has highlighted that the maintenance exercise is very crucial as it aims to reinforce the Passport Issuance System and streamline passport processes.