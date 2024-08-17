Onesmus, the Malawian musical sensation, has dropped a remix of his chart-topping Afrobeat hit “Controller” featuring the Nigerian superstar Joe Boy. Get ready to hit that play button at 9:00 CAT today on YouTube for lylic video.

The anticipation for this collaboration was palpable, fueled by the online buzz surrounding a leaked version of the song. Fans were on the edge of their seats, eager to hear the magic that Onesmus and Joe Boy have cooked up together.

This remix comes hot on the heels of the original “Controller,” which took the music world by storm just four months ago. It was a groundbreaking moment for Malawian music, becoming the first song from the country to achieve widespread popularity across digital platforms.

Joe Boy

The song even caught the attention of Rudeboy, the Nigerian music icon, who featured it on his TikTok back in April. This unexpected nod from a global star further solidified “Controller’s” impact.

Now, with Joe Boy joining forces with Onesmus aka African Butter, the remix is poised to elevate the song to even greater heights. This collaboration is set to solidify Onesmus’s international status and propel him to new levels of stardom.

Onesmus, 34, has been on an unstoppable winning streak, recently claiming the prestigious Best Male Artist award at the Hapa Awards in Tanzania and the Best Artist of the Year award at the Shining Star Africa Awards in South Africa, both in August, 2024.

His musical prowess has also garnered recognition beyond the awards circuit. “Controller” is nominated for “Song of the Year” at the MVAA Awards, a testament to its enduring impact.

These accolades have cemented Onesmus’s position as a leading figure in African music, a true international artist whose star is shining brighter than ever.