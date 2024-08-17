Zomba District Council’s Social Welfare Officer, Christopher Ndaona, says every child including those with a disability should be accorded the equal right to education per inclusive education policy.

Ndaona made the remarks at Group Village head Taulo, Traditional Authority Ngwelero in the district during the commemoration of the Day of African Child organised by Future Vision Ministry International under the theme: Promoting Inclusive Education for All Children in Zomba.

Ndaona added that every child has the right to education and be allowed to stay in school up to university irrespective of physical status.

He therefore called on traditional leaders, faith leaders and all influential leaders in society to ensure that parents send and support their children in schools.

The District Social Welfare Officer also said children living with HIV should also be enrolled and encouraged to be in school and faulted those who stigmatize and discriminate against people living with HIV.

“We as a council would like to see every child enrolled in school and given adequate parental support to remain in school,” added Ndaona.

Future Vision Ministry international, Country Director, Newton Sunday Sindo said the commemoration of the Day of African Child was an important event that provided an opportunity for parents to reflect on their parental obligations to send children including those with disability to school.

A representative of Civil Society Organisations, Pachalo Namatumbo hailed Future Vision Ministry International for supporting child education at Traditional Authority Ngwelero in Zomba.

He therefore called on parents to send their children to school for a brighter future so that they could also contribute to the national economy.

Representing Traditional Authority Ngwelero, Group Village head Taulo also commended Future Vision Ministries International for implementing various development activities including promoting child education in the area.