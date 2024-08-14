The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced that during the party’s forthcoming elective convention, positions in the National Governing Council- NGC will be shared based on regions.

Party spokesperson, Shadric Namalomba, disclosed this through a statement, saying the move is in line with a resolution made by the party’s Central Executive Committee during the 2018 elective convention.

According to Namalomba, the move aims to ensure a true representation of all regions of the country.

“The move is significant as it reflects the party’s commitment to being a truly national party, representing and serving the interest of all Malawians,” said Namalomba, adding, “The move also promotes diversity and inclusivity within the party, allowing for a stronger representation of various regions and their unique perspectives.”

Following the decision, the party has advised all aspiring candidates that positions shall be up for grabs for candidates who are permanent residents of respective regions as follows;

The Southern Region has been allocated the positions of vice president, National Director of Women, National Organizing Secretary, National Director of Operations, National Director of Elections and National Director of Religious Affairs.

The positions of vice president, Secretary General, Director of Youth, National Director of International Affairs, National Director of Political Affairs and National Director of the protocol have been reserved for the Central Region.

The Northern Region has the positions of vice president, Treasurer General, National Director of legal affairs, National Director of logistics and National Director of Social Services up for grabs.

The Eastern Region has been allocated positions of vice president, National publicity secretary, National Campaign Director, National Director for economic affairs and National Director of research and training.

On Monday, the convention’s organizing committee Chairperson, George Chaponda announced that party President, Peter Mutharika will go unopposed at the convention, making him an automatic challenger to Malawi’s incumbent president and leader of the Malawi Congress Party- MCP, Lazarus Chakwera at the 2025 general elections.