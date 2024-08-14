Blantyre City will wear a new face as Jura Adventures and Blantyre City Council (BCC) have signed a public-private partnership agreement to develop two existing parks into modern amusement centres in the city.

According to Blantyre City Council (BCC), the modern amusement parks and recreation centres will be developed at Rangely along Victoria Avenue and the Catholic Institute (CI).

The Public-Private Partnership Commission (PPPC) negotiated the K4 billion contract on behalf of BCC to have Jura Adventures construct the parks.

In his remarks after signing the agreement, Patrick Kabambe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for PPPC, highlighted that the partnership between BCC and Jura Adventures is a significant move that portrays the influence of public-private collaboration in driving economic growth.

“Public-private agreements have the potential to bring huge economic benefits to both parties in the partnership as well as to city residents.

“This partnership is a great milestone for the commission as it would help BCC to develop economically by contributing to infrastructure development of the commercial city of Blantyre,” he said.

He added that once the parks are completed, they will offer an international tourism experience to residents and visitors to the city.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for BCC, Denis Chinseu said that the council seeks to align with the Malawi 2063 Agenda.

“The parks will be tailor-made to take on board the expectations and demands of families and children in particular profitably seeking luxury and leisure.

“Blantyre is the easiest way to connect to other countries in the region like Mozambique, so we expect a huge traffic of tourists when this is completed,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, construction works are expected to commence in the next two months and are expected to be completed in 12 months.