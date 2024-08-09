London, UK – Global music sensation Calvin Harris has released his highly anticipated album, ’96 Months’.

The compilation features a collection of his most influential tracks from the past eight years. It showcases the DJ and producer’s undeniable dominance in the dance music scene.

The album includes chart-topping hits like ‘This Is What You Came For’, ‘One Kiss’, and ‘How Deep Is Your Love’. It also features his latest collaboration with Ellie Goulding, ‘Free’. The album is a celebration of Harris’ illustrious career.

With over 48 billion streams and a massive global fan-base, Calvin Harris continues to redefine the boundaries of electronic music.

’96 Months’ is a testament to his ability to create infectious anthems that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Track List:

Free (with Ellie Goulding)

How Deep Is Your Love (with Disciples)

This Is What You Came For (with Rihanna)

My Way

One Kiss (with Dua Lipa)

Promises (with Sam Smith)

Giant (with Rag’n’Bone Man)

I’m Not Alone (2019 Edit)

Miracle (with Ellie Goulding)

Desire (with Sam Smith)

I Can’t Wait (Hypnogogic)

Lovers In A Past Life (with Rag’n’Bone Man)

Nuh Ready Nuh Ready (with PartyNextDoor)

Body Moving (with Eliza Rose)

Live Without Your Love (with Steve Lacy)

Lonely (feat Riva Starr)

By Your Side (with Tom Grennan)