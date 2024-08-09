’96 Months’: Calvin Harris Releases Greatest Hits Album

London, UK – Global music sensation Calvin Harris has released his highly anticipated album, ’96 Months’. 

The compilation features a collection of his most influential tracks from the past eight years. It showcases the DJ and producer’s undeniable dominance in the dance music scene.

The album includes chart-topping hits like ‘This Is What You Came For’, ‘One Kiss’, and ‘How Deep Is Your Love’. It also features his latest collaboration with Ellie Goulding, ‘Free’. The album is a celebration of Harris’ illustrious career.

With over 48 billion streams and a massive global fan-base, Calvin Harris continues to redefine the boundaries of electronic music.

’96 Months’ is a testament to his ability to create infectious anthems that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Track List:

  • Free (with Ellie Goulding)
  • How Deep Is Your Love (with Disciples)
  • This Is What You Came For (with Rihanna)
  • My Way
  • One Kiss (with Dua Lipa)
  • Promises (with Sam Smith)
  • Giant (with Rag’n’Bone Man)
  • I’m Not Alone (2019 Edit)
  • Miracle (with Ellie Goulding)
  • Desire (with Sam Smith)
  • I Can’t Wait (Hypnogogic)
  • Lovers In A Past Life (with Rag’n’Bone Man)
  • Nuh Ready Nuh Ready (with PartyNextDoor)
  • Body Moving (with Eliza Rose)
  • Live Without Your Love (with Steve Lacy)
  • Lonely (feat Riva Starr)
  • By Your Side (with Tom Grennan)

