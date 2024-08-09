London, UK – Global music sensation Calvin Harris has released his highly anticipated album, ’96 Months’.
The compilation features a collection of his most influential tracks from the past eight years. It showcases the DJ and producer’s undeniable dominance in the dance music scene.
The album includes chart-topping hits like ‘This Is What You Came For’, ‘One Kiss’, and ‘How Deep Is Your Love’. It also features his latest collaboration with Ellie Goulding, ‘Free’. The album is a celebration of Harris’ illustrious career.
With over 48 billion streams and a massive global fan-base, Calvin Harris continues to redefine the boundaries of electronic music.
’96 Months’ is a testament to his ability to create infectious anthems that resonate with audiences worldwide.
Track List:
- Free (with Ellie Goulding)
- How Deep Is Your Love (with Disciples)
- This Is What You Came For (with Rihanna)
- My Way
- One Kiss (with Dua Lipa)
- Promises (with Sam Smith)
- Giant (with Rag’n’Bone Man)
- I’m Not Alone (2019 Edit)
- Miracle (with Ellie Goulding)
- Desire (with Sam Smith)
- I Can’t Wait (Hypnogogic)
- Lovers In A Past Life (with Rag’n’Bone Man)
- Nuh Ready Nuh Ready (with PartyNextDoor)
- Body Moving (with Eliza Rose)
- Live Without Your Love (with Steve Lacy)
- Lonely (feat Riva Starr)
- By Your Side (with Tom Grennan)