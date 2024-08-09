The Uganda Police Force has broken the silence on reports making rounds on social media that the official car of the country’s police chief, Abbas Byakagaba was stolen.

Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Rusoke Kituuma said a news article by state-owned New Vision newspaper which claimed that the official vehicle of the Inspector General of Police was stolen is inaccurate and exaggerated.

The Police spokesperson added that the vehicle in question is still secure and not compromised whatsoever.

“The police Force firmly asserts that the information is both inaccurate and exaggerated. The IGP’s official vehicle remains secure and has not been compromised,” Kituuma clarified, adding that the vehicle involved in the reported theft is not the official car of the police chief.

He however disclosed that a police single cabin pickup, registration number UP 00135 was stolen.

“Following the incident, a comprehensive investigation was initiated resulting in recovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of a suspect,” added Kituuma.

He stressed that investigations are underway and additional details will be made available for public consumption in due course.