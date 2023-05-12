OKONGOLA CAUCUS! DJ Chmba Who Mesmerised Madonna Drops Explosive Lead Single from Highly Anticipated EP

Prepare to be blown away as Lilongwe-based sensation, DJ Chmba, makes a grand entrance into the new year with the electrifying release of her EP, “Okongola Caucus”! DJ Chmba mesmerized Madonna, who handpicked the young DJ from Malawi to perform at her exclusive A-list celebrity parties, including the legendary Oscar After Party in glamorous Beverly Hills.

Hold onto your seats because “Okongola Caucus” is a breathtaking journey into the depths of beauty and passion. This musical masterpiece explores every facet of love, from sizzling romance to the unbreakable bond between parents, desire that sets your soul ablaze, and the heart-wrenching struggle of love across distance and barriers. Brace yourselves for an explosion of untamed emotions!

Get ready to lose yourself in the intoxicating rhythms and mind-bending synths that define DJ Chmba’s signature Afro-electronic, indie, and House alternative sound. Her music takes you on a time-traveling adventure, blending fiery strings, and hypnotic African percussions that will leave you begging for more!

But that’s not all! Brace yourself for a star-studded surprise because the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, has taken notice of Chmba’s irresistible talent. Madonna handpicked DJ Chmba to perform at her exclusive A-list celebrity parties. This rising star is clearly on a trajectory to superstardom!

DJ Chmba mesmerised Madonna

DJ Chmba’s journey to success began at the tender age of 7 when she fearlessly dissected family cassettes to create mind-blowing fusions of Afro sounds, future beats, and House grooves. Unafraid to push boundaries, Chmba draws inspiration from her Malawian roots, infusing her music with an unmistakable pan-African essence.

Prepare to be captivated by “Okongola,” the EP’s lead single, set to drop on Friday, May 12th. This tantalizing track will transport you into a world of desire and passion like never before. With its mesmerizing synth arpeggios, Chmba’s electrifying blend of Afro-energy and Amapiano vibes will have you grooving in no time.

And the accolades keep piling up for this unstoppable force! Recognized as Woman of the Year by Glamour Magazine, DJ Chmba has graced prestigious stages worldwide, including the World Economic Forum in Davos and BBC Radio 6. She has even shared the spotlight with Grammy-winning icons such as Angelique Kidjo, Nile Rodgers, Metro Boomin, and Laura Mvula. The industry’s biggest names recognize her undeniable talent!

But DJ Chmba is more than just a remarkable artist; she’s a fierce activist and the visionary behind Tiwale, a groundbreaking community center in Malawi empowering women and gender minorities through art and education. Her dedication to social change has earned her esteemed titles such as Forbes’ Africa 30 Under 30, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Goalkeeper, and Global Citizen Youth Advocate. She’s not just changing the music scene; she’s changing lives!

Get ready to have your world turned upside down as DJ Chmba’s upcoming EP, “Okongola Caucus,” hits the airwaves. This mesmerizing collection of tracks will ignite your soul with an explosion of love, joy, and unadulterated swag. Brace yourselves for a sonic revolution that will leave you breathless!