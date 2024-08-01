Silver Strikers have made a significant splash in the transfer market, securing the services of midfielder Levison Maganizo and Nigerian forward Friday Oriafo Osagie.

Maganizo, a familiar face, returns to the club after a brief stint with Kamuzu Barracks, inking a five-month deal. His previous tenure with Silver Strikers from 2016 to 2022 yielded impressive silverware, including two Airtel Top 8 titles and the 2021 FDH Cup.

Meanwhile, Osagie joins the club on a two-year contract, bringing valuable experience from his time with Bangwe All Stars, where he played a key role in their promotion to the top-flight league in 2022.

The Nigerian forward expressed his excitement about joining the club, vowing to repay the trust shown in him.

“I am thrilled to join Silver Strikers today and this is a dream come true for me to play in a team like Silver Strikers. I pledge that I will do my best to return the trust that the club has shown by getting my services,” said Osagie.

The duo will be eligible to feature for Silver Strikers when the second round of the 2024 TNM Super League kicks off, following the mid-season transfer window opening.