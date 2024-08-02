Police at Chileka in Blantyre district have apprehended a 22-year-old motorcyclist for allegedly possessing over 190 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa without a permit.

Chileka Police publicist, Jonathan Phillipo said the suspect James Adam, from Chimkwita village in Balaka district, was arrested on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at around 06:00 hours at a police roadblock in Lunzu.

Arrested

Phillipo said acting on a tip-off from the public, Lunzu police detectives intercepted Adam, who was carrying three bags on a motorcycle suspected to contain Cannabis Sativa. Upon investigation, they seized over 190kgs of the substance, which will be sent to the Bvumbwe research station for examination.

Adam is expected to appear in court soon to face charges of possessing cannabis sativa without a permit, once the necessary paperwork is completed.