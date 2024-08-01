Malawian renowned producer Tapuwa Bandawe, also known as Taps has praised Jetu for her recent success on YouTube.

In a bold move, Jetu’s new “Simunatchene” song garnered over 100,000 views in under a day, outperforming even the most celebrated Malawian musicians’ recent releases. Taps posits that Jetu has broken down the barriers often associated with old age.

“Jetu has taken an intriguing step, which really shows how we should trust the process, as evidenced by her old age,” he said.

Jetu’s ‘Simunatchene’ song has over 100,000 views.

Remarkably, Jetu’s success has proven that age is just a number when it comes to artistic expression.

Taps also noted that while things are going well for the Malawian music industry, the country should find its unique stronghold in a specific genre, as Zambians have done.

“Our events have frequently featured artists from Zambia, Jamaica, and other countries, but the exchange has been one-sided, as we have opted to highlight their musical styles. Now is the opportune moment for Malawi’s distinctive artistry to gain the recognition it deserves,” added Taps, the Blantyre-based producer.

Delving deeper, Taps explained that popular styles like Amapiano and Afrobeat come from other parts of Africa. As Malawians, the focus should be on elevating and spreading awareness about the distinct musical expressions that emerge from their cultural context. This call to action is a rallying cry for the Malawian music industry to embrace its rich heritage and showcase its unique sound to the world.

Interestingly, Tay Grin, known as the “Nyau King,” is the only Malawian artist who fuses a diverse range of exotic musical genres with elements of traditional Malawian culture. As the industry looks to the future, the blend of contemporary and traditional elements could be the key to Malawi’s musical identity.