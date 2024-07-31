Internet access in Malawi has grown significantly in recent years. According to the latest study conducted at the start of 2024, 5.86 million residents have access to reliable internet, which accounts for just under 28% of the 21.2 million population.

Current penetration growth is calculated at 2.6% per year and is expected to continue growing until 2030. The rollout of the internet has allowed Malawians to access various many forms of entertainment. Here are a few of the most popular ones.

Social Media

Social media platforms are the most popular form of online entertainment internationally. These platforms allow users to connect with each other across borders, provide access to pictures and videos, and offer various other features (such as marketplaces and business tools).

Recent statistics show that Malawi has 1.3 million social media users, and the number is growing rapidly. Facebook is the most popular, with 54.63% of social users having an account, followed by Pinterest (14.96%), X (12.51%), YouTube (8.18%), Instagram (6.76%), LinkedIn (1.54%), and Reddit (0.99%).

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is a popular communication tool in Malawi with more than 2.2 million users.

Streaming

Entertainment streaming has seen a massive uptake in the country as access to higher internet speeds has become more readily available. There are two primary forms this streaming takes to keep locals entertained.

Music Streaming

Music is an essential part of many African cultures and a fantastic entertainment form that allows listeners to engage and express themselves. Music streaming services have discovered this through an expanding subscriber base in Malawi that regularly accesses the latest hits.

With the country’s music streaming industry expected to reach $459,400 by the end of 2024, services like Spotify and Apple Music are trying to attract listeners with free trials and other promotions. An African-based music streaming service called Mdundo is also receiving much attention, surpassing 30.8 million users on the continent, including Malawians.

Radio Streaming

Alongside music streaming, radio streams are also popular in the region. Despite global declines in radio listenership due to the advent of apps like Spotify, an estimated 36.3% of Malawians still listen to the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Radio 1. Zodiak Radio (a private broadcast) attracts 30.5% of locals, and MBC Radio 2 attracts slightly less.

MBC Radio 2 and Zodiak Radio are both available via online live streams. Both stations have stated that they receive a significant number of streamers, although official numbers of how many listeners tune in aren’t publicly available.

Video Streaming

Video streaming is one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment in Malawi. Generating just $2.57 million in 2020, the sector had grown to a value of $6.64 million by 2023 and is expected to reach over $10.6 million by 2027.

One of the largest providers in the country is Showmax, an African streaming platform operated by South Africa’s Naspers. The platform focuses on African content and showcases local talent and culture. Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are also prominent platforms that compete in the country alongside Tencent Video, DStv, iQIYI, and Eros Now.

iGaming

Another popular form of online entertainment in Malawi is iGaming. These types of sites are unique because they offer chances to win big cash prizes from the latest casino games or betting on sporting events.

Established in 2018, the Malawi Gaming Board regulates online gambling in the country, which has seen explosive growth in recent years. This growth is partly due to the economic landscape of the country, with many residents seeking ways to gain financial freedom, and partly due to European operators targeting gamblers in the region.

With hundreds of RTP slots online available anytime, the industry is expected to reach a revenue of $393,400 in 2024 and predicted to continue growing immensely. The largest factor in this growth is sports betting. This form of gambling continues to garner much attention from locals through local operators like Premier Bet and due to the popularity of sports like soccer.

Gaming

Alongside gambling games, regular video games have also become prevalent in the country. These range from smartphone games like Angry Birds to console games like FIFA that allow play against others via the internet.

In 2020, online games generated a revenue of just $180,000 in the region. By 2024, this had grown to $390,000, highlighting how the accessibility of stable internet has facilitated the growth in gaming. This expansion has been further compounded by an increase in interest surrounding esports competitions among locals.

Founded in 2020, the Esports Association of Malawi aims to promote esports tournaments and participation. The country held its first competition in 2023, providing those with internet access to fantastic competitive entertainment. Like iGaming, these tournaments offer both entertainment and monetary compensation to participants.

Conclusion

Alongside the forms of entertainment mentioned above, there are various other ways Malawian residents can enjoy themselves online. Popular options include online forums and communities like the popular Malawi subreddit, searching for products through e-commerce websites, and accessing news and interesting information online.

Access to these forms of entertainment is set to balloon in coming years as the internet rolls out further. Current expansion, however, is limited to the accessibility of connections, particularly in rural areas where there is little to no connectivity.

Data costs are another obstacle the country must overcome before residents can truly experience the pleasure of online entertainment. Although costing less than in many other Sub-Saharan countries, uncapped or high levels of data are still out of the reach of most.

Should data costs decrease further as accessibility increases, Malawians will be able to fully enjoy the many great online entertainment options available.