The Tuff Lions reggae group faced a modest turnout at their “RoadToZanzibar” concert in Lilongwe yesterday. Despite the sparse crowd, lead vocalist Jah Rhyno remained optimistic and continued to perform energetically.

“It’s similar to football: even with a small audience, the game goes on. We perform for the few who do come,” Rhyno said.

Nepman, one of the scheduled performers, attributed the low attendance to insufficient advertising.

“I understand the organizers’ concerns about financial expectations. However, if they view this setback as an opportunity to learn and improve, it could ultimately be beneficial,” he remarked.

Principal sponsor Elder Chesterfari noted that timing might have played a role, though efforts were made to advertise widely.

“Despite the challenges faced by this event, we are confident that our Sunday show at Culture Club in Lilongwe, featuring the same artists, will attract a larger crowd and help us recover from this disappointment,” Chesterfari stated.

The line-up for the upcoming show includes Don Tarz, Nepman, Chizmo, Kellie Divine, Blasto, and others.