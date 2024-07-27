Malawi Vice President Michael Usi continues to actively oversee government institutions as he recently visited the offices of the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) on Friday. During the visit, he urged ESCOM to prioritize timely payments to its suppliers.

Usi emphasized the importance of reducing ESCOM’s backlog of payments, noting that efficient cash flow is crucial for the country’s economic growth. He expressed his concerns during a discussion with ESCOM’s chief accountant, Aurings Chinyama, in Blantyre, due to the CEO’s absence.

When asked about interest payments for overdue accounts, Chinyama revealed that ESCOM does not pay interest on overdue invoices. Usi suggested that ESCOM should prioritize paying smaller amounts promptly.

Usi further encouraged ESCOM to enhance its services and address customer needs more effectively.