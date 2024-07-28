Political Expert George Chaima on Saturday said there is no proper reason why President Lazarus Chakwera should act upon the demands by some people to dissolve his entire cabinet.

Chaima made this statement in response to the National Union of Concerned Citizens’ call for the President to dismiss the Cabinet.

In a notification letter to the Blantyre District Council regarding a planned demonstration urging President Chakwera to dissolve the Cabinet, the union’s Chairperson Prince Bulakwacha targeted some specific cabinet ministers.

Bulakwacha believes that the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Homeland Security are not fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.

Weighing in on the calls for the cabinet’s dissolution, the political expert Chaima described them as unjustified. He recommended that the group identify specific areas of government failure rather than making sweeping generalizations.

“Such a thing of failure by the whole government would never happen since it has never been a government in which the entire cabinet would be rendered useless “, Chaima said.

He further described the call by the National Union of Concerned Citizens as ‘invalid, irrelevant and immaterial’.

“Yes, can be two or three ministers failing, but that should not be justification to call for the dissolution of the entire cabinet”, he added.

He suspected that what is happening is because some ministers have been splashing money to members as the Malawi Congress Party is expecting to hold its elective conference next month.

Leader for Mbadwa Zokhuzidwa Fredrick Billy Malata has since concurred with Chaima saying such activists are being used by some members of the party who are competitors.

He said people should understand that not every issue can attract demonstrations but people should have something worthy to call for demonstration.

“Malawians should avoid being used for granted on issues that will not benefit the entire nation. It is the prerogative of the president to hire or fire cabinet ministers”, added Malata.

In the notification, the National Union of Concerned Citizens indicated that they want to hold a peaceful demonstration in Blantyre on 31st July 2024.