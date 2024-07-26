Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima, has said that the government will continue to support and facilitate an enabling environment for initiatives that advance the country’s realisation of the Malawi 2063 aspirations.

She made the remarks during the official receipt of infrastructure donated by lllovo Sugar Dwangwa Estate, which was constructed at Kaongozi Primary, Central Primary, and Maajiga Community Day Secondary School as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Wirima expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the company in supporting government efforts.

She has appealed to communities and students to safeguard the donated infrastructures against vandalism and theft.

Senior Chief Kanyenda extended gratitude to Illovo for the generous gesture.

Kanyenda also commended the government for showing tireless effort in developing the area and requested the government to consider cushioning the company by exempting it from some form of taxes.

Lekani Katandula, General Manager for Illovo Sugar Company, stated that the development undertaken is to support government efforts and empower the future of the young ones.

Katandula urged students in school and the community to work diligently in their activities.

During the ceremony, all the speakers urged learners and the community to take good care of the donated infrastructure.