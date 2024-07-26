Political activist Bon Kalindo, says the MCP-led government has turned Malawi from being a democratic nation into a police state as the Malawi Police Service is crackdown on suspects posing to be working with Bakili Muluzi TV spreading unfounded news against the MCP-led government.

Kalindo said the arrest of Chiyanjano Mbedza of Blantyre by police on suspicion that he is one behind fabricating false news against the government of President Lazarus Chakwera is a worrisome development that Malawi is a one-party state and dictatorship.

He said in a dramatic turn of events, Bakili Muluzi TV has condemned the Malawi Police Service for arresting Chiyanjano Mbedza describing his arrest and detention without trial as well as being kept at a secret place as the wishes and aspirations of the MCP of yesterday.

Kalindo: The arrest is worrisome.

Speaking through an audio clip circulating in various social media platforms, `Kalindo said the arrest of Chiyanjano Mbedza as Bakili Muluzi TV has exposed the Malawi police Service as not professionals in the way they are discharging their duties.

Kalindo said police officers are now working to please President Chakwera and that they are doing a good job while they are inflicting pain and suffering on the citizens through unlawful arrests and detention of suspects in police cells and prisons.

In his narration of history combined with religious information, Bakili Muluzi TV described the Chakwera’s government as a shameful, cruel and useless government as evidenced by arrests of innocent people on mistaken identities as Bakili Muluzi TV.

Bakili Muluzi TV said at first the Malawi police powered by the administration arrested James Makopa of Blantyre where they took away his under-wears and confiscated his property worth over K4 million as part of intensive investigations.

He said Malawi has reached a police state where everyone is alert as nobody knows who is next to be arrested by Police Bakili Muluzi TV assures the police that he doesn’t know and has never seen Chiyanjano Mbedza before who is the son of Prophet Mbedza in Blantyre.

“The police have arrested an innocent man as Bakili Muluzi TV, detained him for over two days for no offence at all, in prison, there’s no studio, I am here to tell Malawians history,” said Bakili Muluzi TV in his narration.

Bon Kalindo has faulted the opposition parties DPP, UDF, UTM and AFORD for being so quiet that the MCP is turning Malawi into a police state by doing what it pleases, ruling Malawians with an iron feast to silence them from sharing their concerns with the authorities.

He said Malawi has reached a stage where some other people are blaming themselves for being born in a country of no justice saying if there’s a choice to choose which country to live in, many Malawians would have preferred to live in a foreign country than Malawi.