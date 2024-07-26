Concerned Teachers of Malawi (CTM) has commended the Teachers Council of Malawi for their proactive response to the concerns raised by teachers in the country.

Speaking to the press yesterday General Secretary of the group Azeez Losa said CTM has responded to their concerns by reducing the registration and licencing fee and also extending the registration period from June 30 to September 30 2024.

“We commend them for the significant reductions in registration and licensing fees, such that primary school teachers are now paying 10,000 Kwacha for registration instead of an initial 20,000 Kwacha, and students paying 10,000 Kwacha for indexing instead of 15,000 Kwacha, among other adjustments,”.

“Furthermore, we appreciate the Teachers Council’s initiative in accommodating teachers without smartphones by introducing hard copy application forms. This step ensures that all teachers, regardless of their access to technology, can fulfil their registration and license requirements efficiently,” said Losa.

Losa also commended the Teachers Council for introducing alternative payment methods for registration and licensing fees through TNM Mpamba and Airtel Money, which will simplify the process and make it more accessible to all educators.

The group has also extended its gratitude to the Ministry of Education for the recent recruitment of 4200 auxiliary teachers and for increasing their monthly honoraria from 80,000 Kwacha to 120,000 Kwacha.

“While we acknowledge these positive steps, we urge the Ministry to consider transitioning these auxiliary positions to permanent roles to ensure job security for these teachers. We call upon the Ministry to hire more auxiliary teachers to address the persistent staffing challenges in our schools,” explained Losa.

He then urged all teachers in Malawi to prioritize registering and licensing as stipulated in the Education Act of 2013.

According to Losa, this is crucial for professional standards and compliance with regulatory requirements.