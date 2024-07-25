The Ministry of Labour will from Monday next week conduct interviews across the nation for potential Malawian workers seeking temporary employment in Israel’s agriculture industry.

A statement signed by Chikondano Mussa, secretary for labour indicates that candidates who submitted their applications through the Blantyre District Labour Office will be interviewed at the Southern Region Labour Office in Blantyre from Monday, 29th July 2024 to Tuesday, 30th July 2024.

Candidates who applied through the Ministry of Labour headquarters Offices, Central Region Labour Office, and Lilongwe District Labour Office will be interviewed at the Lilongwe Technical College from Tuesday, 30th July 2024 to Friday, 2nd August 2024, while candidates from all other districts will be interviewed at their respective district’s labour offices on Monday, 29th July 2024.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has warned against unruly behaviour during the interviews and has stressed that candidates who will not attend the interviews within the specified times and venues will be deemed to no longer be interested in the job.