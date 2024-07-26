Although the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) fell short of its K748.11 billion collection goal for the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, it remains confident about reaching its K3.26 trillion target over the next nine months.

On Thursday in Blantyre, MRA Commissioner General John Biziwick reported that the Authority collected K656.48 billion from April to June 2024, missing the quarterly target by K91.62 billion.

Biziwick cited taxpayer reluctance as a reason for the shortfall but expressed optimism about achieving the annual target.

“Despite facing challenges in meeting all targets for the first quarter of the financial year, the MRA remains steadfast in its commitment to optimizing revenue collection. We are implementing strategic measures to address these challenges and enhance our efficiency,” said Biziwick.

He urged the media to continue supporting tax compliance efforts and raising awareness, highlighting that meeting the target requires collective effort.

In the previous financial year, which concluded on March 31, 2024, the MRA achieved a 42 percent revenue increase from the 2022/23 year, surpassing its K2.180 trillion projection by K5.933 billion.