Dr. Hawa Mamari Sangare, Head of Programs and Clinical Services for the Dream Program of the Community of Sant’Egidio, highlights a substantial knowledge gap hindering Malawi’s efforts in combating cervical cancer.

Sangare made the remarks when speaking on Wednesday when the First Capital Bank (FCB) donated K5 million to the Dream Program towards raising awareness about the disease in the area of Traditional Authority Lundu in Blantyre.

In her speech, Sangare emphasized that intensifying awareness programs, particularly in rural areas, is crucial to overcoming this challenge.

She further highlighted the severity of cervical cancer in Malawi, with over 4,000 new cases diagnosed annually and approximately 3,000 resulting in fatalities. Also, Sangare attributed the persistent burden to inadequate resources and a lack of information.

“The Ministry of Health has been doing several programs together with partners like DREAM, but the knowledge gap is still there. There is a need for awareness. If I’m asked why we still have a huge burden, the first answer is lack of awareness.

“People do not even know that cervical cancer is a disease whose progression is very slow. One can take up to 15 years to have the virus but not reach cancer, that is why we are going into awareness,” said Sangare.

Expressing gratitude to First Capital Bank (FCB) for their generous donation, Sangare believes the funding will facilitate cervical cancer screenings for over 700 individuals and vaccinations for more than 400. She also believes these initiatives are crucial for Malawi to achieve the World Health Organization’s global targets, known as the 90-70-90 targets, aiming to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030.

Twikale Chirwa, Head of Marketing and Communications at FCB, commended the efforts of the Dream Program and expressed satisfaction with their impact, which motivated the bank’s donation. He highlighted the importance of partnerships to extend free medical services, particularly to rural and underserved communities.

Chirwa urged other private sector entities to follow suit, emphasizing FCB’s commitment to further support the health facility to expand its outreach. He reiterated that only through collaborative efforts can Malawi succeed in its fight against cervical cancer.