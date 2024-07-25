In Karonga District, the National Smallholder Farmers’ Association of Malawi (NASFAM) has become a beacon of hope for many farmers, transforming their lives in profound ways.

Among the success stories is Lusekero Mwalwayo, whose journey with NASFAM began in 2009.

As a father of seven residing in Gweleweta Village under Senior Chief Kilupura, Mwalwayo faced significant challenges in sustaining his family. He struggled with low prices for his rice, which barely covered their needs.

Mwalwayo now owns livestock.

Upon joining NASFAM, Mwalwayo found new opportunities. The association provided essential training in modern farming techniques and crop management.

With NASFAM’s support, he learned how to maximize his harvests and gained access to better markets that offered fair prices. These improvements were not immediate but brought substantial benefits over time.

Thirteen years later, the results are evident. Mwalwayo now owns 17 cows, and a motorcycle, and has built two houses—one in his village and another in town.

His success has also allowed him to employ others for farm and cattle work, further contributing to his community’s economic development.

Similarly, Madalitso Mwanyungwi, a 39-year-old farmer and current chairperson of the Mpata Association, has experienced a significant transformation.

Recognized for her leadership skills, as a result of NASFAM’s training programs, she has used her earnings to build a house, acquire cows, and support her children’s education. Her leadership role and financial stability are direct outcomes of NASFAM’s support.

These stories exemplify the broader impact of NASFAM in the Karonga District. The association’s commitment to providing fair pricing and training has empowered many farmers, significantly improving their livelihoods.

Lingston China, Agriculture Advisor for the Irish Embassy, commended NASFAM’s efforts in an interview with Malawi24. He praised the association for its effective strategies and its role in enhancing the economic stability of its members.

“NASFAM’s practice of setting a maximum price for produce, supported by funding from Ireland, is commendable. This advantage highlights the tangible benefits for members compared to non-members.”

With the Malawi Government setting a minimum price of K650 per kilogram of rice, NASFAM’s purchase price of K1000 per kilogram reflects its commitment to fair trade and its members’ welfare,” he added.

NASFAM’s impact extends beyond individual success stories. The association’s support has not only transformed the lives of farmers like Mwalwayo and Madalitso but has also set a precedent for how agricultural associations can drive community-wide change.

Their stories are a testament to the power of targeted support and fair pricing in elevating the lives of smallholder farmers.

By Wakisa Myamba