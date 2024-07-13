FCB Nyasa Big Bullets have been dealt a significant blow as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned and blacklisted Bingu Stadium from hosting CAF Champions League matches due to its poor condition.

CAF’s decision means that Malawi’s sole representative in the CAF Championship, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, will have to play their 2024/2025 interclub season matches outside the country.

In a communication to all member associations, Bingu National Stadium has been excluded from the list of approved venues for the 2024/2025 tournament.

Although Bingu Stadium was approved to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, CAF has clarified that this approval applies only to AFCON matches and not to CAF Champions League matches.

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets will face Red Arrows of Zambia next month following CAF’s preliminary draw for the 2024/2025 interclub season on Thursday, July 9, 2024.