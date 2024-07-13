The newly assigned Mzuzu City Hammers Coach, Kondwani Ikwanga, says his team is ready to get maximum points against Premier Bet Dedza Dynamos on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium in the TNM Super League match.

This will be his first league game in charge for Hammers after he was booted out of the FDH Bank Cup by Karonga United in his first assignment last week.

“We are ready to host Dedza and we are set, this is my first league game with Hammers and I am sure will be my first win game with the team,” he said.

Andrew Bunya, Dynamos Coach said all is well for his team against the Hammers.

“The preparation was good and we know how Hammers play and it’s a good side especially when playing in their backyard, we will need to control the game, especially in the early minutes, practically we are ready,” said Bunya.

Dedza Dynamos is yet to register an away win this season, with Bunya saying this will be his team’s first league win away from home.

Hammers are fourth with 18 points while their opponents are 7th with 15 points.

They have both played eleven league games. At Civo, Creck Sporting Club will host Bangwe All Stars at Civo Stadium on Saturday. The visitors are stuck in the bottom three with seven points.