The race to the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) elective convention is intensifying as key figures vie for crucial positions within the party.

The latest development sees the MCP’s Director of Youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda, announcing his candidacy for the Secretary-General role.

This move has sparked a whirlwind of controversy and intrigue within party ranks.

Simplex Chithyola Banda

Chimwendo Banda’s surprise bid has created ripples, particularly among those who were previously aligned with him. His entry into the Secretary-General contest has not only caught his rivals off guard but has also led to accusations of intimidation and betrayal.

Fellow contender and Cabinet colleague Simplex Chithyola Banda has reportedly been pressured to withdraw, adding an element of drama to the unfolding scenario.

This late announcement has also surprised the current Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, and his supporters, who are now grappling with the implications of Chimwendo Banda’s shift.

As the race for the Secretary-General position heats up into a four-way contest, the stakes are high. Meanwhile, the contest for the first Vice Presidency has also captured significant attention.

Homeland Security Minister Ken Zikhale Ng’oma is making headlines with a dramatic change in his wardrobe, which has become a trending topic on social media.

His new look is part of his campaign strategy as he seeks to secure the position of first Vice President. The question remains: will this fresh image translate into votes and support?

With the MCP’s elective convention drawing near, the dynamics within the party are evolving rapidly, and the outcome of these high-stakes contests could shape the future direction of the party.