The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services says the provision of passport services in Blantyre will resume tomorrow, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

According to the statement released by the National public relations officer for the department Wellington Chiponde, all individuals will be able to access passport services at the Immigration Headquarters in Blantyre.

“With this development, all individuals seeking passport services are hereby notified that they can now access passport services at the Immigration Headquarters Offices in Blantyre.”

“The Department profoundly appreciates the patience and understanding of passport applicants during the entire period when passport services were temporarily suspended in Blantyre,” said Chiponde.

The Immigration Department stopped processing passports in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mangochi, and Mzuzu after its issuance system faced technical interruptions.

However, since the system was recovered in March this year, the department has been processing passports at its Lilongwe office only.