UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati has swiftly dismissed rumours circulating on social media claiming that her residence and property fell victim to a fire.

In an exclusive interview with Zodiak Online, Kaliati confirmed her well-being and strongly cautioned against the dissemination of untrue information.

“I want to clarify that I am in good health,” Kaliati stated firmly, addressing concerns raised by the baseless rumours. She expressed regret over the unnecessary distress caused to her family, supporters, and friends due to the spread of false news.

The incident underscores the detrimental effects of misinformation in today’s digital age, where social media platforms can amplify unverified claims rapidly. Kaliati urged the public to verify information before sharing it and emphasized the importance of responsible communication.

Furthermore, Kaliati hinted at potential legal action against those responsible for spreading the misleading rumours if they fail to retract or apologize promptly. This stance reflects her commitment to addressing the impact of false information on individuals and communities.

As Secretary General of UTM, Patricia Kaliati continues to focus on her leadership responsibilities within the party, urging supporters to remain vigilant against misinformation campaigns.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story and any actions taken by Kaliati to address the false fire rumours.