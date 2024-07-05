Joe Gwaladi’s ‘wife’ is set to drop her inaugural 2024 single, titled ‘Need You,’ this coming Friday, marking the end of a lengthy hiatus from new music releases.

T. Kells, whose real name is Thandiwe Kaunda, told this reporter that everything is in place for the release of her first single of the year.

“I have stepped up my game and demonstrated exceptional creativity in my upcoming song, which I am confident will be a hit,” she said.

The South African-based songstress expressed gratitude to her esteemed fans for their patience as she worked tirelessly in the studio on new music.

She added, “This is not an era for dabbling in bubblegum music. Rather, ‘Need You’ marks the beginning of more mature and substantive musical styles with a lasting impact.”

The self-proclaimed Joe Gwaladi’s wife further stated that her upcoming song, ‘Need You,’ highlights a woman ready to tie the knot, asking her fiancé when he will pop the question to her parents.

The Afrobeat track was produced by Malawian DJ Megi, and the music video was directed by South African director Damos.