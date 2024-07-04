Creck Sporting Club’s technical team faces potential dismissal for falling short of their seven-point target in the TNM Super League.

The Lilongwe-based club’s management issued a warning letter in May, citing dissatisfaction with the team’s performance in the elite league. Despite gathering 11 points from 8 games, club secretary Aaron Mtaya deemed this insufficient for Creck’s ambitious standards.

“We urge you to heed this warning and make necessary adjustments to ensure Creck Sporting Club achieves its goals,” stated part of the letter signed by Mtaya.

Despite a recent win against MAFCO and draws against Big Bullets and Chitipa United, the team has failed to meet the seven-point ultimatum from three crucial matches.

Head Coach MacDonald downplayed pressure in a post-match interview following a 1-1 draw with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets at CIVO Stadium, emphasizing their focus on taking each game as it comes.

Currently sixth in the league standings with 16 points from 11 games, Creck’s next challenge is Bangwe All Stars at CIVO Stadium.